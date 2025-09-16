Clunis happy with performance after tough season.

By Noel Francis

Tokyo, Japan – Jamaica’s lone Hammer Thrower at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships, Nayoka Clunis, was in a reflective mood after failing to advance in the women’s Hammer Throw.

“This season has been my toughest year because I’ve been injured every month since November last year. This is the healthiest I’ve been all year. Training camp was great, so I was looking forward to some big throws, but it didn’t happen, and I’m disappointed. However, the season has been rough, so I can’t be mad because I finished with a 68m throw.”