Bennett and Mason shock the world at Worlds

By Noel Francis

Tokyo, Japan – No one can predict the future with any certainty, and that’s what makes life and professional sport so compelling and beautiful. When experts made their predictions for the men’s 110m Hurdles, at least two of the medallists were not given a prayer to make the final.

Jamaica’s Orlando Bennett and Tyler Mason were quietly confident of tearing up the script, but remained humble and kept their cards close to their chests. Mason looked impressive throughout the rounds and produced a 13.12-second PB in his opening heat, where he left defending champion Grant Holloway in his wake. Mason (29) had shown enough potential as a junior, where he won silver at the 2014 World U20 Championships in 13.06 seconds behind Wilhem Belocian, who set a world U20 record of 12.99 seconds. Injuries stalled Mason’s career thereafter, and he must be given credit for persevering. This was his first selection to a national senior team after waiting 11 years.

In contrast, Bennett, also a world U20 silver medallist from 2018, had shown more consistency over the years in becoming a fixture on Jamaican teams, but never advanced to a final. Bennett and Mason cruised through the rounds unbeaten. It seems no one noticed.

When the gun sent the finalists off in the final, it became clear that the Jamaicans were taking no prisoners. At the midway mark, it was a three-horse race with the pre-race favourite Cordell Tinch realising that he had a fight on his hands. It was an epic battle with the American Tinch taking gold in thrilling fashion in 12.99 seconds. Bennett ran a lifetime best of 13.08 seconds (-0.3 m/s) to edge Mason, who equalled his PB of 13.08 seconds from the semifinals.

“First and foremost, I must give God thanks,” said Bennett. “The semifinal was tough against the Spaniard (Enrique Llopis), but I refocused, made some small adjustments and gave it my all in the final.”

Bennett’s compatriot Mason was a relieved man. “I am feeling great and a bit relieved,” Mason revealed. “It’s been a long wait; it took me eleven (11) years to make the Jamaica team. I always told myself that once I made the team, I would come back with a medal, and I kept that promise tonight.”