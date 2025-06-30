Bestue Runs 22.19, Mo-Ajok Clocks 20.01 in Fast 200m Races at Madrid Meeting

MADRID, Spain (June 29) — Sprinters delivered quick times at the Madrid Meeting, where favorable conditions helped produce multiple national and championship records, as well as three world-leading marks.

The men’s and women’s 200 meters produced standout performances. Spain’s Jael Bestue won the women’s race in 22.19 seconds (+0.8 m/s), setting a national record, meet record, and European lead. France’s Helene Parisot followed in 22.42, a personal best, while Germany’s Sophia Junk finished third in 22.53, also a PB.

In the men’s race, Xavi Mo-Ajok ran 20.01 (+1.8 m/s) for a personal best, meet record, and the fastest European time this season. Italy’s Eseosa Desalu placed second in 20.18, followed by Britain’s Toby Harries at 20.25. The B-race saw Poland’s Igor Bogaczynski run a personal best of 20.37 (-0.2 m/s).

The mixed 4x400m relay provided one of the highlights of the meet. Poland took the win in 3:09.43, setting a world lead, national record, and meet record. Natalia Bukowiecka held off Italy (3:09.65 NR) and Great Britain (3:09.66 NR) in a close finish.

In field events, Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh cleared 2.00 meters on her first attempt in the women’s high jump. She later made three tries at 2.03, the outdoor world lead. Maria Zodzik of Belarus improved her outdoor best to 1.97 meters to place second.

Italy’s Larissa Iapichino topped the women’s long jump with 6.92 meters (+0.2 m/s), ahead of Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo and Agate de Sousa, who both reached 6.84. Mihambo claimed second based on a stronger second-best mark.

In the men’s shot put, Leonardo Fabbri of Italy won with 21.68 meters. Julian Weber threw 85.15 meters to win the men’s javelin, while Greece’s Elina Tzengko claimed the women’s javelin with 62.23.

Distance races were more tactical due to the heat. Niels Laros of the Netherlands won the men’s 5000 meters in 13:44.45. In the women’s 3000m steeplechase, Ilona Mononen edged Sarah Tait by three hundredths of a second, clocking 9:49.21. Portugal’s Isaac Nader won the men’s 1500 meters in 3:39.97, closing with a 52-second final lap. France’s Agathe Guillemot ran 4:08.72 to win the women’s 1500m.

In total, the meet produced 13 championship records, 18 national records, and five European leads, signaling strong form across several disciplines heading into the height of the season.

