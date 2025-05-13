Hayward Field to Host 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships

The 2025 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships and USATF Para National Championships are set to return to Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from July 31 to August 3, USA Track & Field.

This marks the 17th time—and fifth consecutive edition—that Hayward Field, known as “TrackTown USA,” will host the outdoor championships. For the first time, the Para National Championships will be held alongside the able-bodied competition, providing a unified platform for the nation’s top athletes.

The Championships will serve as selection trials for Team USATF athletes aiming to compete at the World Athletics Outdoor Championships in Tokyo and the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi.

A Legacy of Greatness at Hayward Field

Hayward Field has long been the centerpiece of American track and field. The venue hosted the 2022 World Athletics Championships, the first ever held on U.S. soil, showcasing world-class performances across all disciplines.

The track has been the home of the last five U.S. Olympic Trials and hosts the annual Prefontaine Classic, widely regarded as one of the premier invitational meets in the sport. In 2026, Hayward Field is set to welcome the World Athletics U20 Championships for the second time, following its debut at the venue in 2014.

Packed Schedule Set for Four-Day Championship

The Championships kick off on July 31 with a full slate of events, including the opening rounds of the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon, along with seven finals—highlighted by the men’s and women’s 10,000m. Para athletes will also take center stage with 18 finals scheduled for the first day.

Friday’s schedule brings the conclusion of the combined events, along with the highly anticipated men’s and women’s 100m finals. The day also features two field event finals, while more than two dozen Para events will be contested.

Race Walkers Lead Off Saturday

The third day of competition begins early, with the men’s and women’s 20km race walks set to start at 6:30 a.m. PT. Eleven finals are on the slate for Saturday, with eight of them airing during the television broadcast window. The Para Championships will wrap up with over 40 finals, marking the largest collection of Para events in the competition’s history.

Final Day: Hurdles and Sprints Take Center Stage

Sunday’s finale is packed with 14 finals, culminating with the men’s 110m hurdles. Hayward Field’s storied track is set to host dramatic finishes as athletes vie for national titles and places on the U.S. squad for the World Championships.

Broadcast and Streaming Options

Fans will be able to catch all the action live on NBC and Peacock, with additional streaming available on USATF.TV. A detailed broadcast schedule is expected to be announced soon.

A detailed daily schedule of events can be found here.

