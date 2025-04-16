Ingebrigtsen, Kerr Among Key Matchups as Diamond League Season Nears Start

Anticipation is building as the Wanda Diamond League prepares to launch its 2025 season in Xiamen, China, on April 26, setting the stage for another summer of elite track and field competition. Athletes from around the world are finalizing preparations, and a series of high-profile matchups has already been confirmed ahead of the two-day finale in Zurich in August.

One of the season’s headline attractions will be the renewal of the Jakob Ingebrigtsen–Josh Kerr rivalry, as the pair are set to meet in the men’s 1500m in London on July 19. Kerr stunned the Norwegian to win the world title in Budapest in 2023, a result that reshaped the landscape of middle-distance running. Since then, Ingebrigtsen has regained momentum, notably with a win in Zurich last September, and is now aiming for his fifth career Diamond League title.

Bowerman Mile to Feature Olympic Medal Trio

Before that showdown, Ingebrigtsen is slated to compete in the Bowerman Mile at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on July 5, where he’ll be challenged by Olympic gold medallist Cole Hocker and silver medallist Yared Nuguse, both representing the United States.

The women’s 3000m steeplechase in Doha offers another marquee event, featuring a full podium reunion from the Tokyo Olympics: Winfred Yavi, Peruth Chemutai, and Faith Cherotich will go head-to-head. Cherotich returns as the reigning Diamond League champion, while Yavi, who narrowly missed the world record last year in Rome, enters as the likely frontrunner.

Meanwhile, the Golden Gala in Rome on June 6 will spotlight several Olympic medallists, including Valarie Allman (USA, discus), Thea LaFond (Dominica, triple jump), Quincy Hall (USA, 400m), and Hamish Kerr (New Zealand, high jump).

Diamond League Builds Toward Tokyo World Championships

This year’s calendar features 15 meetings across four continents, offering points toward qualification for the Zurich Final on August 27–28. With the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo following in September, the 2025 Diamond League will serve as both a proving ground and a launchpad for athletes eyeing global honours.