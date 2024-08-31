Highlights from Rome Diamond League: Near World Record, World Leads, and Meeting Records

ROME (ITA, Aug 30) – The penultimate Wanda Diamond League meet, the Rome Diamond League or Golden Gala, nearly witnessed a world record as Olympic champion Winfred Yavi missed the best 3000m steeplechase mark by just 0.07 seconds.

Another world lead came from Ackera Nugent with 12.24 seconds in the 100m hurdles, and Ryan Crouser set a meeting record in the shot put with a throw of 22.49m. The last Diamond League meet before the finals is scheduled for Zurich on September 5.

Ackera Nugent’s Flawless Run Sets New World Standard in 100m Hurdles

Women’s short reviews – Rome Diamond League

200m: Victory for Brown in 22.00 (0.4) from Battle (22.27).

1500m: Fast pace (by Nanyondo) was not accepted by the leaders, but Kipyegon was dominant in a still fast 3:52.89 ahead of Hailu (3:54.16 PB) and Haylom (3:54.79).

Steeplechase: Race of the night, as Chemutai led from the first kilometer at a very fast pace, but was clearly outperformed by Yavi in the final lap. Yavi missed the world record by just 0.07 seconds and clocked 8:44.39 WL/MR/AR. Chemutai finished second (8:48.03 NR and third all-time), ahead of Cherotich (8:57.65), Constien (9:04.92), and Bouzayani (9:04.93, NR for Tunisia).

100m hurdles: Excellent race by Nugent, who won in 12.24 (-0.4) WL/MR/NR, tying the fourth-fastest performance ever, with Russell second (12.31).

400m hurdles: Clear victory for Cockrell in 52.59, her second-best time ever.

Pole vault: Kennedy won on countback over Morris, both clearing 4.83m, a season best for the American. Both failed at 4.93m, with Kennedy attempting 4.95m on her third attempt.

Long jump: Davis-Woodhall with 7.02m (0.1) over Nichols 6.82m (0.0).

Kirani James Takes Silver in Thrilling 400m Race at Rome Diamond League

Men’s short reviews – Rome Diamond League

100m: Tebogo confirmed his shape and won in 9.87 (0.3) over Coleman (9.92) and Kerley (9.95).

400m: Samukonga kept the lead in the final stretch and won in 43.99 ahead of Kirani James (44.30).

5000m: Not as fast as planned, Ethiopians dominated with Gebrhiwet winning in 12:51.07 over Kejelcha (12:51.25).

110m hurdles (non-DL): Surprise of the meeting, as Zhoya won in 13.18 (0.4) over Martínez (13.27).

High jump: Woo over Bedford on countback, both clearing 2.30m, a PB for the Jamaican. Tamberi jointly third with Doroshchuk (both 2.27m).

Triple jump: A.Díaz took an early lead with 17.32m (0.8) and won over Max Hess 17.01m (-0.2).

Shot put: Victory for Crouser with six 22-meter attempts and a meeting record of 22.49m, ahead of Fabbri (21.70m) and Otterdahl (21.63m).

Discus: Čeh outperformed his rivals on the final attempt with a massive throw of 68.61m, after earning a top 3 spot only in the fifth series. Stona (67.85m), finishing second, was in the lead from the second attempt, while Alekna finished third (67.68m).

