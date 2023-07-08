Shericka Jackson Shatters Records with World-Leading Time at Jamaica Track and Field Championships

Share this

Shericka Jackson delivered an exceptional performance at the Jamaica Track and Field Championships 2023, setting a new personal best and world-leading time of 10.65 seconds in the women’s 100-meters. The highly-anticipated event, which took place at the National Stadium in Kingston on Friday night, showcased Jackson’s remarkable speed and skill.

Jackson, who had a personal best of 10.71 seconds entering the championships, dominated the race from start to finish, successfully defending her national title. Not only did she secure victory, but she also surpassed Sha’Carri Richardson‘s previous world lead of 10.71 seconds achieved at the USA Championships heats the day before.

With her winning time, Jackson not only established herself as the champion but also joined Marion Jones of the USA in the history books, as both athletes clocked the fifth-fastest time ever recorded in the women’s 100-meters. Jones achieved the same time in 1998, further highlighting the significance of Jackson’s accomplishment.

Among the other notable performances, Shashalee Forbes stood out with a remarkable run, securing second place and achieving a personal best time of 10.96 seconds. Natasha Morrison finished in third place, crossing the finish line in under 11 seconds with a time of 10.98 seconds. Briana Williams finished fourth with a time of 11.01 seconds, while Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah took fifth place with a time of 11.06 seconds.

Speaking about her victory, Jackson expressed her satisfaction, stating, “This year, I put in a lot of work, and the results showed tonight. I think I did a pretty good job. I achieved a personal best, so I am grateful.” Her dedication and determination have propelled her to new heights in her career.

The top three finishers in the women’s 100-meters, alongside reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, will proudly represent Jamaica at the upcoming World Championships in Budapest, scheduled for August. The anticipation builds as these exceptional athletes prepare to compete against the world’s best and strive for further success.

Women 20+ 100 Meter Dash

Finals

1 Shericka Jackson 29 Mvp 10.65 1.0

2 Shashalee Forbes 27 Sprintec Track Club 10.96 1.0

3 Natasha Morrison 31 Mvp 10.98 1.0

4 Briana Williams 21 Titans Track 11.01 1.0

5 Elaine Thompson Herah 31 New era track club 11.06 1.0

6 Ashanti Moore 23 Adidas 11.06 1.0

7 Alana Reid 18 Nike 11.10 1.0

8 Shockoria Wallace 30 Mvp 11.21 1.0

