Sean Bailey and Nickisha Pryce Win 400m Titles at Jamaica Track and Field Championships

Jul 9, 2023
Jamaica Celebrates as Sean Bailey Claims Gold in Men's 400m at USATF LA Grand Prix
Sean Bailey and Nickisha Pryce emerged as champions in the men’s and women’s 400m events at the Jamaica Track and Field Championships on Sunday night, July 9.

Bailey, the brother of former star sprinter Veronica Campbell-Brown, showcased his determination and claimed victory in the men’s race with a time of 44.48 seconds. Antonio Watson, a newcomer to the event who has been having a remarkable year, finished closely behind in second place with a time of 44.54. Jevaughn Powell secured the third spot with a time of 45.19. Malik James-King (45.43), Demish Gaye (45.70), and Zandrion Barnes (46.10) completed the relay pool.

In the women’s race, Nickisha Pryce built on her impressive performances in the heats and secured the victory with a time of 50.21 seconds. Janieve Russell, who triumphed in the 400m hurdles on Friday night, delivered a strong performance to secure second place with a time of 50.76. Candice McLeod claimed the third spot with a time of 51.01. Charokee Young (51.37), Ronda Whyte (51.52), and Shiann Salmon (51.73) secured their places in the relay pool.

In the U20 girls’ category, Dejanea Oakley took the title with a time of 52.28, defeating Tonyan Beckford of Edwin Allen, who finished with a time of 54.05. Erique Webster of STETHS emerged victorious in the men’s U20 race, clocking 47.87, closely followed by St. Jago’s Jaheene Bell with a time of 47.94.

Jamaica Trials Live Results

