Megan Tapper Wins Women’s 100m Hurdles at Jamaica Trials

Megan Tapper emerged victorious in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Jamaica Trials held on Sunday, July 9. Despite battling a negative 1.9m/s headwind, Tapper crossed the finish line in 12.64 seconds.

Ackera Nugent finished closely behind in second place with a time of 12.67, while Danielle Williams secured the third spot in 12.82. Amoi Brown claimed fourth place in 12.87, followed by Yanique Thompson in fifth with a time of 12.89.

===================================================================== Finals 1 Megan Tapper 29 Elite Perfor 12.64 -1.9 2 Ackera Nugent 21 University o 12.67 -1.9 3 Danielle Williams 31 Adidas 12.82 -1.9 4 Amoi Brown 24 Mvp 12.87 -1.9 5 Yanique Thompson 27 Sprintec Track Club 12.89 -1.9 6 Crystal Morrison 21 Racers Track 12.98 -1.9 7 Paula Salmon 24 North Caroli 13.22 -1.9 8 Rosealee Cooper 23 Mississippi 13.53 -1.9

In the U20 girls’ event, Asharria Ulett emerged as the winner with a time of 13.37. Tonie-Ann Forbes secured second place with a time of 13.48, and Habiba Harris finished in third with a time of 13.64.

===================================================================== Finals 1 Asharria Ulett 19 St Catherine High 13.37 -1.4 2 Tonie-Ann Forbes 18 Edwin Allen High 13.48 -1.4 3 Habiba Harris 18 St Elizabeth 13.64 -1.4 4 Essence Burbridge 19 Immaculate C 14.13 -1.4 5 Chenessa Davis 19 Excelsior High 14.33 -1.4 6 Kaela-Michele O'Connor 19 Unattached 14.46 -1.4 7 Rashema Lindo 18 Holmwood Tec 14.63 -1.4 -- Alexia Austin 19 Glengoffe High DNF -1.4

In the U17 section, Shelly-Ann Taylor of Excelsior took first place with a time of 13.56, followed by Briana Campbell of St. Jago in second with a time of 13.73.

===================================================================== Finals 1 Shelley ann Taylor 16 Excelsior High 13.56 -1.4 2 Briana Campbell 17 St Jago High (Boys) 13.73 -1.4 3 Bryana Davidson 16 St Jago High (Boys) 13.79 -1.4 4 Akeelah Ellis 16 St Catherine High 14.00 -1.4 5 Ayla Pessoa-Rollins 17 Unattached 14.37 -1.4 6 Daynea Colstock 17 Green Island High 14.50 -1.4 7 Regina Bailey 16 Holmwood Tec 14.68 -1.4 8 Xavi Harvey 15 Excelsior High 14.84 -1.4

