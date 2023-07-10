caribshopper
Featured

Megan Tapper Wins Women's 100m Hurdles at Jamaica Trials

Anthony Foster

Jul 9, 2023
Megan Tapper Claims Victory in Women's 100m Hurdles at Jamaica Trials
Megan Tapper emerged victorious in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Jamaica Trials held on Sunday, July 9. Despite battling a negative 1.9m/s headwind, Tapper crossed the finish line in 12.64 seconds.

Ackera Nugent finished closely behind in second place with a time of 12.67, while Danielle Williams secured the third spot in 12.82. Amoi Brown claimed fourth place in 12.87, followed by Yanique Thompson in fifth with a time of 12.89.

=====================================================================
Finals                                                               
  1 Megan Tapper              29 Elite Perfor             12.64  -1.9
  2 Ackera Nugent             21 University o             12.67  -1.9
  3 Danielle Williams         31 Adidas                   12.82  -1.9
  4 Amoi Brown                24 Mvp                      12.87  -1.9
  5 Yanique Thompson          27 Sprintec Track Club      12.89  -1.9
  6 Crystal Morrison          21 Racers Track             12.98  -1.9
  7 Paula Salmon              24 North Caroli             13.22  -1.9
  8 Rosealee Cooper           23 Mississippi              13.53  -1.9

In the U20 girls’ event, Asharria Ulett emerged as the winner with a time of 13.37. Tonie-Ann Forbes secured second place with a time of 13.48, and Habiba Harris finished in third with a time of 13.64.

=====================================================================
Finals                                                               
  1 Asharria Ulett            19 St Catherine High        13.37  -1.4
  2 Tonie-Ann Forbes          18 Edwin Allen High         13.48  -1.4
  3 Habiba Harris             18 St Elizabeth             13.64  -1.4
  4 Essence Burbridge         19 Immaculate C             14.13  -1.4
  5 Chenessa Davis            19 Excelsior High           14.33  -1.4
  6 Kaela-Michele O'Connor    19 Unattached               14.46  -1.4
  7 Rashema Lindo             18 Holmwood Tec             14.63  -1.4
 -- Alexia Austin             19 Glengoffe High             DNF  -1.4

In the U17 section, Shelly-Ann Taylor of Excelsior took first place with a time of 13.56, followed by Briana Campbell of St. Jago in second with a time of 13.73.

=====================================================================
Finals                                                               
  1 Shelley ann Taylor        16 Excelsior High           13.56  -1.4
  2 Briana Campbell           17 St Jago High (Boys)      13.73  -1.4
  3 Bryana Davidson           16 St Jago High (Boys)      13.79  -1.4
  4 Akeelah Ellis             16 St Catherine High        14.00  -1.4
  5 Ayla Pessoa-Rollins       17 Unattached               14.37  -1.4
  6 Daynea Colstock           17 Green Island High        14.50  -1.4
  7 Regina Bailey             16 Holmwood Tec             14.68  -1.4
  8 Xavi Harvey               15 Excelsior High           14.84  -1.4
By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

