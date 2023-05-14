Assinia Wilson and Roshawn Clarke Impress in Jamaican All-Comers Meet 400m Hurdles

KINGSTON, Jamaica (May 13) – The Jamaican All-Comers meet showcased outstanding performances from local athletes, with Assinia Wilson standing out in the 400m hurdles event.

Wilson matched her personal best time of 49.15 seconds, displaying her consistent form and remarkable talent. Close on her heels was the young talent Roshawn Clarke, only 18 years old, who achieved a personal best time of 49.20 seconds, showcasing his promising future in the discipline.

Kadrian Goldson claimed victory in the highly competitive 100m race, crossing the finish line in an impressive time of 10.13 seconds (+0.6).

Meanwhile, in another exciting race, Iran’s Hassan Taftian and Canadian Brendon Rodney both clocked the same time of 10.16 seconds (0.0), with the legendary Yohan Blake following closely behind with a time of 10.18 seconds. Additionally, Emmanuel Archibald posted a time of 10.16 seconds (+1.1) in another thrilling race.

Janieve Russell, known for her hurdling prowess, showcased her versatility by winning the flat 400m race with a time of 52.38 seconds. Crystal Morrison demonstrated her speed and skill in the hurdles, triumphing with a time of 12.87 seconds (+0.7).

In the women’s 100m event, Remona Burchell claimed victory, crossing the line in 11.19 seconds (+0.9). Samantha Hall emerged victorious in the discus throw, recording a distance of 61.40 meters.