caribshopper
Articles

Assinia Wilson and Roshawn Clarke Impress in Jamaican All-Comers Meet 400m Hurdles

blank

ByAlfonz Juck (eme news)

May 14, 2023
Assinia Wilson and Roshawn Clarke Impress in Jamaican All-Comers Meet 400m Hurdles

KINGSTON, Jamaica (May 13) – The Jamaican All-Comers meet showcased outstanding performances from local athletes, with Assinia Wilson standing out in the 400m hurdles event.

Wilson matched her personal best time of 49.15 seconds, displaying her consistent form and remarkable talent. Close on her heels was the young talent Roshawn Clarke, only 18 years old, who achieved a personal best time of 49.20 seconds, showcasing his promising future in the discipline.

Kadrian Goldson claimed victory in the highly competitive 100m race, crossing the finish line in an impressive time of 10.13 seconds (+0.6).

Meanwhile, in another exciting race, Iran’s Hassan Taftian and Canadian Brendon Rodney both clocked the same time of 10.16 seconds (0.0), with the legendary Yohan Blake following closely behind with a time of 10.18 seconds. Additionally, Emmanuel Archibald posted a time of 10.16 seconds (+1.1) in another thrilling race.

Janieve Russell, known for her hurdling prowess, showcased her versatility by winning the flat 400m race with a time of 52.38 seconds. Crystal Morrison demonstrated her speed and skill in the hurdles, triumphing with a time of 12.87 seconds (+0.7).

In the women’s 100m event, Remona Burchell claimed victory, crossing the line in 11.19 seconds (+0.9). Samantha Hall emerged victorious in the discus throw, recording a distance of 61.40 meters.

blank

By Alfonz Juck (eme news)

EME NEWS is news service relating to the sport of athletics. It is published on daily basis with additional updates, as required.

Related Post

Articles

Terrance Jones Upstaged by Teammate Courtney Lindsey at Big 12 Championships

May 15, 2023
Articles

Yohan Blake and Briana Williams Make Their Mark at JAAA All-Comers Meeting

May 15, 2023
Articles

Yohan Blake Joins Stellar Lineup for Rabat Diamond League, Sets Stage for Intense Competition

May 14, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Articles

Terrance Jones Upstaged by Teammate Courtney Lindsey at Big 12 Championships

May 15, 2023
Articles

Yohan Blake and Briana Williams Make Their Mark at JAAA All-Comers Meeting

May 15, 2023
Featured

Veronica Campbell-Brown’s Powerful Message: Embrace Your Gifts and Pursue Audacious Goals

May 14, 2023
Articles

Yohan Blake Joins Stellar Lineup for Rabat Diamond League, Sets Stage for Intense Competition

May 14, 2023