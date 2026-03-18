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LIVE Stream: Velocity Fest 18 🔥 Jamaica’s FASTEST Senior Athletes Take Over!

Anthony Foster
By Anthony Foster
Velocity Fest 18 LIVE 🔴 Senior Stars Light Up National Stadium!
Velocity Fest 18 LIVE 🔴 Senior Stars Light Up National Stadium!

🔥 WELCOME TO VELOCITY FEST 18 – LIVE FROM JAMAICA’S NATIONAL STADIUM!

You are watching Velocity Fest 18, one of the BIGGEST senior track and field meets in Jamaica outside of the National Championships in 2026. This World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger event is specially curated to deliver world-class performances right here in Kingston.

📍 National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

📅 Saturday, March 21, 2026

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⏰ 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

🎟 Grand Stand Only – J$1,500

Get ready for an electric evening of speed, power, and elite competition as Jamaica’s top athletes and international stars battle for ranking points, bragging rights, and fast times on one of the Caribbean’s fastest tracks.

Expect thrilling races featuring Jamaica’s sprint powerhouses and rising stars across the track.

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