Jamaica’s Relay Hopes Dim—Only Two Teams Secure Tokyo 2025 Spots

GUANGZHOU, China — Jamaica secured just two relay spots for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo 2025, a surprising outcome for the black, green, and gold team that once dominated these events.

Of the 70 total relay teams that punched their tickets to Tokyo, only Jamaica’s women’s 4x100m and men’s 4x400m squads managed to qualify. It marks a rare shortfall for the sprinting powerhouse, often celebrated for its dominance on the global stage.

Jamaica’s 4x100m squad of Natasha Morrison, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Tina Clayton, and Shericka Jackson clocked 42.33 (SB) to secure third place in the women’s 4x100m final. Zandrion Barnes, Tarees Rhoden, Demar Francis, and Rusheen McDonald secured Jamaica’s men’s 4x400m spot to Tokyo 2025 after finishing third in their heat of the World Championships Qualifying Round Two. They had failed to make the final on day 1 of the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25.

In stark contrast, four nations—Belgium, France, Great Britain & Northern Ireland, and the United States—each qualified the maximum five relay teams for Tokyo. Meanwhile, Canada, China, Germany, Italy, and Poland each secured four.

The United States continued its relay dominance, setting a championship record of 3:09.54 in the mixed 4x400m. Spain’s women’s 4x400m team also made headlines, clocking a national record of 3:24.13 to claim victory, while South Africa stormed to a world-leading 2:57.50 in the men’s 4x400m. Great Britain & Northern Ireland captured the women’s 4x100m title in 42.21, while South Africa’s men blazed to 37.61, the fastest time in the world this season.

The mixed 4x100m, debuting globally in Guangzhou, saw Canada take the inaugural World Relays crown, finishing in 40.30.

Jamaica’s path to Tokyo, though limited, remains possible. Teams that missed out in Guangzhou still have a lifeline, with two more World Championships spots in each discipline set to be awarded based on world top lists during the qualification window from February 25, 2024, to August 24, 2025.

The disappointment of only two teams advancing is sure to spark discussions around selection strategies and preparations as Jamaica eyes redemption in Tokyo. Historically, the Caribbean nation has been a sprinting giant, and the limited presence in 2025 signals that adjustments may be needed to reclaim its dominance.

The full 70 teams qualified for WCH Tokyo 25 in Guangzhou:

Women’s 4x100m

Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Italy, Jamaica, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United States

Men’s 4x100m

Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ghana, Great Britain & NI, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Poland, South Africa, United States

Women’s 4x400m

Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, United States

Men’s 4x400m

Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Brazil, China, France, Great Britain & NI, Jamaica, Kenya, Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, South Africa, United States

Mixed 4x400m

Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Poland, South Africa, Spain, United States

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts