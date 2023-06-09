caribshopper
🔥🏟️ LIVE NOW: JTA/Sagicor National Athletics Championships! 🏃‍♂️🏆

ByAnthony Foster

Jun 9, 2023
Watch John Wolmer Speed Fest LIVE Stream from anywhere in the world on Trackalerts.com, starting at 9 am.

📍 National Stadium, Kingston 🇯🇲

📅 Date: [June 9, 2023] ⌚ Time: [10am to 5pm] 🌟 Join us for an electrifying showcase of speed, strength, and sportsmanship as the future stars of Jamaican athletics take center stage! 🌟

🥇🏅 These young, talented primary school athletes from across the island are here to represent their parishes and compete for glory in this highly anticipated event. 🏃‍♀️🌍

🏆 Witness the incredible skills of these rising athletes as they push their limits in sprints, relays, long jumps, high jumps, and more! 🚀⚡

📣 Cheer on your favorite parish as they battle it out for the coveted championship titles and demonstrate the true spirit of competition. 🙌🤩

📺 Don’t miss this action-packed livestream filled with thrilling races, nail-biting finishes, and record-breaking performances! 🎉🎥

🎁 Plus, stay tuned for special interviews with coaches, athletes, and sports experts who will provide insightful commentary and share their experiences. 🗣️💬

🔴 So, grab your virtual seat, put on your athletic gear, and get ready to witness the future of Jamaican athletics unfold before your eyes! 🎉🔥

📢 Share this livestream link with your friends and family, and let’s celebrate the passion and dedication of these young athletes together! 🌟👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

🔗

#JTA #SagicorChamps #JamaicanAthletics #FutureOfAthletics #Livestream #NationalStadium #Kingston 🏟️🇯🇲

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

