🔥🏟️ LIVE NOW Day 2: JTA/Sagicor National Athletics Championships! 🏃‍♂️🏆

ByAnthony Foster

Jun 10, 2023
St. Andrew teammates Sanique Watt and Brianna Ashman are all smiles after placing 1st and 6th respectively in the girls’ high jump open finals.

📍 National Stadium, Kingston 🇯🇲

📅 Date: [June 10, 2023] ⌚ Time: [10am to 5pm] 🌟 Join us for an electrifying showcase of speed, strength, and sportsmanship as the future stars of Jamaican athletics take center stage! 🌟

🥇🏅 Experience the extraordinary talents of young, exceptional athletes from primary schools across the island as they proudly represent their parishes and compete for glory in this highly anticipated event. 🏃‍♀️🌍

🏆 Witness breathtaking displays of skill as these rising stars push their limits in exhilarating sprints, relays, long jumps, high jumps, and more! 🚀⚡

📣 Unleash your cheers and support your favorite parish as they battle it out for the prestigious championship titles, showcasing the true essence of competitive spirit. 🙌🤩

📺 Don’t miss this action-packed livestream, brimming with heart-pounding races, nail-biting finishes, and awe-inspiring record-breaking performances! 🎉🎥

🎁 Stay tuned for exclusive interviews with coaches, athletes, and sports experts, offering insightful commentary and sharing their remarkable experiences. 🗣️💬

🔴 So, grab your virtual seat, don your athletic gear, and prepare to witness the unfolding future of Jamaican athletics right before your eyes! 🎉🔥

📢 Share this livestream link with your friends and family, and let’s collectively celebrate the passion and dedication of these remarkable young athletes! 🌟👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

