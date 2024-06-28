The Jamaica Junior and Senior Championships kicked off on Thursday (27 Jun) in Kingston, showcasing a wide range of talent across various track and field events.

Ackelia Smith of the University of Texas won the women’s long jump with a leap of 6.53m (21-05.25), edging out Chanice Porter, who competed unattached and jumped 6.49m (21-03.50). Tissanna Hickling from Ricketts Performance Centre took third place with a mark of 6.36m (20-10.50).

In the women’s high jump, Lamara Distin of Texas A&M University won after clearing 1.89m (6-02.25). Roschell Clayton from Villanova University finished third with a jump of 1.86m (6-01.25), while Kimberly Williamson, competing unattached, placed fourth at 1.83m (6-00.00). Charity Huffnagel of the United States, who entered but can not be counted towards national honours, also cleared 1.89m.

Noel Ellis from the University of the West Indies led the men’s 5,000m, crossing the finish line in 16:07.49. Dwayne Graham of Pureluv Running Team came in second at 16:22.88, with Jason Baker from Assent Running finishing third at 16:38.82.

In the U20 girls discus final, Shamoyea Morris of Edwin Allen High emerged victorious with a throw of 50.83m (166-09). Najhada Seymoure from Excelsior High took second place with a distance of 47.28m (155-01), and Able Mills from St Catherine High secured third with a throw of 44.86m (147-02).

Jade-Ann Dawkins from St Jago High led the U20 triple jump with a distance of 13.07m (42-10.75). Jaeda Robinson of Immaculate Conception finished second with a jump of 12.80m (42-00.00), and Deijanae Bruce from Edwin Allen High took third with a mark of 12.62m (41-05.00).

In the U20 javelin event, Imani Lowe from St Catherine High took first place with a throw of 37.03m (121-06). Ramona Freemantle from Vere Technical High finished second with a distance of 35.44m (116-03), while Saniya Watt, competing unattached, placed third with a throw of 27.23m (89-04).

